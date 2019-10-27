Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cheating Claims, Separation & IVF: Meghan & Jim Edmonds' Marriage Scandals Exposed See how the 'RHOC' star went through hell with her husband before his divorce filing.

Meghan King Edmonds and husband Jim are finally headed to divorce court after a slew of trouble in their five-year marriage.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jim, 49, filed for divorce from the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, on Friday, October 25, the day after the two marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

According to Us Weekly, the Edmonds’ union is ending amid an explosive supposed last straw.

A source told the publication that Meghan has accused the ex-baseball player of being unfaithful to her with the family nanny.

Insiders said Meghan claimed Jim was “having an affair” with the woman.

Us has reported that an insider has claimed that Meghan confronted her ex-athlete spouse and the nanny, but they both denied the allegations.

According to Us Weekly, Jim filed for divorce after she called the police on him during an argument.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” one source told the outlet. “He went to a hockey game and she accused him of being there with someone that he shouldn’t have been.”

The latest news comes after the reality TV wife exposed other trouble in her marriage, both on-screen and off.

Before nannygate, Jim allegedly also had conversations with a so-called “baseball madame,” as All About Tea first reported.

The site claimed Jim had cheated on his second wife, Allison, with the woman, and then reconnected with her when Meghan was pregnant with their twins Hart and Hayes.

Jim denied he had a physical relationship with the woman, but the site published screenshots of their texts, that showed sexually explicit online exchanges with her.

On June 13, Jim admitted to Us Weekly, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Meghan and Jim’s blended family caused issues, as she has feuded with her stepchildren.

Edmonds had two daughters with his first wife, Lee Ann Horton, whom he divorced (and who died in 2015). The former St. Louis Cardinal and second wife Allison Jayne Raski were married from 2008 to 2014 and had two children together.

Meghan had to undergo IVF to conceive her three children with Jim, and she claimed that he kept his distance from the painful process.

Jim even skipped Meghan’s baby shower!

Their son Hart‘s brain damage diagnosis also affected the two during their shaky marriage.

