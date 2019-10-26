Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Social Media War? Jim Edmonds Implies Ex Meghan Is 'Narcissist' After Cheating Claims Meanwhile former 'RHOC' star calls herself 'raw' in selfie during nasty divorce.

Jim Edmonds has apparently slammed his estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds during their bitter divorce.

The former baseball player took to social media on Saturday, October 26, writing a shocking message in all caps.

Jim, 49, wrote, “NO ONE CAN THROW A BIGGER TANTRUM THAN A NARCISSIST WHOSE [sic] LOSING CONTROL OF SOMEONE ELSE’S MIND.”

Although he didn’t mention Meghan by name, followers assumed it was about his spouse as it happened in the wake of Jim filing divorce docs.

On Friday, the blonde former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, shared a photo of herself looking vulnerable.

“So raw,” Meghan captioned a makeup-free selfie on Friday, October 25. She appeared to be sitting in a bathroom and wearing pajamas.

The social media go round occurred after multiple sources told Us Weekly that Meghan had accused her estranged husband Jim Edmonds of “having an affair” with their children’s nanny before he filed for divorce on October 25.

The publication has reported that an insider has claimed Megan confronted Jim and the nanny, but they both denied the allegations.

“The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” the source claimed to Us.

The family nanny, identified as Carly Wilson, 22, denied the alleged affair in an Instagram comment, when a commenter asked her if the rumors were true. “The allegations are completely false,” the nanny replied.

And the former MLB star denied cheating to Us in an exclusive statement on Saturday.

Jim said, “It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities.”

The Edmonds family reportedly has four nannies and a live-in au pair.

The couple’s long-troubled five year marriage is finally ending, reportedly after a blowout fight where police were called.

A source said, “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

Cheating allegations first hit former St. Louis Cardinals star Jim in June.

Back then, All About The Tea published claims of Meghan’s husband’s conversations with an alleged “baseball madame.”

The site claimed Jim had cheated on his second wife, Allison, with the woman, and then reconnected with her when Meghan was pregnant with their twin boys Hart and Hayes, now 16 months old.

Though Jim denied he had a physical relationship with the woman known in the baseball world, the site published screenshots of their texts. Some of them included photos of his penis. The site also claimed Jim sent the woman a video of him touching himself on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins.

Back then, Meghan reportedly confronted the “baseball madame” to learn more about the online affair.

On June 13, Jim admitted to Us Weekly, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The retired baseball player said he never intended to destroy his family, and claimed at the time that he was doing what he could to fix the situation.

“Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife,” he wrote in his statement. “I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’”

After that, however, Jim and Meghan couldn’t repair their marriage.

Now, Jim appears to be fighting back against her with his “narcissist” post.

Meghan had to undergo IVF to have kids with Jim because he’d had a vasectomy after having children with his previous wives. The beauty accused her husband of being too distant.

Meghan complained via her Bravo blog at the time, “It is really frustrating to me that Jimmy doesn’t act more interested in the IVF process, especially considering that it has consumed my life.”

Sources say she also didn’t endear herself to his kids from previous marriages.

Meghan has also admitted to employing an around-the-clock nanny but still having issues after her daughter Aspen was born.