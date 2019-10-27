Meghan King Edmonds’ mother reportedly called the police on her daughter’s estranged husband Jim amid the couple’s divorce battle. According to Us Weekly, a source said Meghan’s mom got into an altercation with Jim when he went to his St. Louis, Missouri home on Saturday, October 26, during the Edmonds’ bitter breakup. Jim, 49, was reportedly trying to pick up some clothes while his former The Real Housewives of Orange star wife, 35, was out attending a Baby Shark Live concert with the couple’s three kids, Aspen, 2, and twins Hart and Hayes, 16 months.

“Jim just went to his house to get his clothes out of his house while Meghan took the kids to an event and Meghan’s mom was there,” the insider told Us. “She called the police. The cops showed up and asked them what was going on. Jim said it was his house andhe was getting his clothes as they told him to, when Meghan wasn’t there.” After clarifying the situation, the source told Us that officers asked Meghan’s mom to leave the house. The tense incident came after Jim filed for divorce on Friday, October 25, following his five-year wedding anniversary with Meghan.

Us Weekly previously reported that Edmonds’ union is ending after an explosive supposed last straw. A source told the publication that Meghan had accused the ex-baseball player of being unfaithful to her with the family nanny, later identified as Carly Wilson, 22.

Meghan and Jim split after they got into an argument and police were called last week. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with,” a source told Us. Wilson denied the alleged affair in an Instagram comment on Saturday, when a commenter asked her if the rumors were true. “The allegations are completely false,” the nanny replied.

And the former MLB star denied cheating to Us in an exclusive statement on Saturday. Jim said, “It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities.” He was previously accused of being unfaithful with a “baseball madame,” as All About The Tea first reported.

But Jim denied any sexual relationship with her when that scandal hit the headlines in June. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim said in an exclusive statement to Us at that time about the woman known in the baseball world. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Meghan and Jim’s son Hart’s brain damage diagnosis also affected the two during their marriage. As RadarOnline.com reported this weekend, after their split, Jim implied that his wife is a narcissist in a social media post. Meghan called herself “raw” and looked vulnerable in a photo on her Instagram account during the divorce controversy.