Police Report Revealed: Meghan Edmonds Called 911 On Ex Jim Twice In Two Days For ‘Disturbance’

Meghan Edmonds and her estranged husband Jim got into a nasty fight on Friday, October 25, leading her to call the cops — and now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the shocking details from the police report.

At approximately 7:30 am, Meghan called police to report a “disturbance” in her Ladue, Missouri home.

“Husband and wife [are] arguing by the front door,” the responding officer from the Ladue Police Department reported. “Children are upstairs with the housekeeper.”

When cops arrived to the scene, both Meghan, 35, and Jim, 49, were at the home with the nanny.

As Us Weekly first reported, the blowout began when the former Real Housewives of Orange County star accused her baseball icon husband of cheating with nanny Carly Wilson, 22. (Both Jim and Carly have vehemently denied any affair.)

The officer noted there was “no indication of physical assault,” and both parties were instructed on how to file for a protection order if they wished. It does not appear that either side has filed a request for a protection order.

After meeting with police, “Mr. Edmonds gathered a few personal items and left the residence voluntarily,” the cop said.

Us reported that Edmonds filed for divorce later that day.

The very next day, October 26, Meghan called cops again at around 3:45 PM when she claimed she “feared for her mother’s safety,” as her mom had been fighting with Jim in the family home.

“Caller’s husband, Jim Edmonds, is at the house and per the caller he is not supposed to be there,” the responding officer wrote in his report. “Officers responded and determined that there had been a verbal disagreement between Mr. Edmonds and his mother-in-law over property.”

The cop claimed Jim left without further incident.

As Radar reported, Jim and Meghan have split after five years of marriage.

And the separation is nasty already.

On October 26, Jim posted a cryptic quote about a “narcissist,” then two days later, appeared to slam his estranged wife for allegedly spreading rumors.

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” he wrote.