Another Failed Marriage! Meghan King Edmonds' Secret 1st Divorce Details Revealed The ex-'RHOC' star was married to attorney Brad McDill in her 20s.

Meghan King Edmonds‘ shocking divorce battle with former baseball player husband Jim follows her first secret marital split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ex-The Real Housewives of Orange County star never told fans years ago that she’d already been married and divorced.

Radar exclusively obtained the court documents back in 2015 regarding her first marriage’s end.

An insider told Radar at the time that Meghan, 35, doesn’t like to disclose to a lot of people that she’s been divorced.

“She has no problem talking on camera or to anyone for that matter about her current husband Jim’s failed marriages but she shies away from talking about her own,” the source said.

Jim was married twice before he tied the knot with Meghan.

As for Meghan, the blonde beauty from St. Louis married a young attorney named Brad McDill shortly after she graduated from University of Mississippi in 2007.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Meghan married her beau in July 2007, and separated on October 14, 2011, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Their divorce was finalized on November 30, 2011.

She had her maiden name restored to Meghan O’Toole King.

The court papers showed that she also received a 2004 Nissan Murano, money from a joint checking account and her personal possessions.

Her ex left the marriage with a 2005 Ford F-150, his own banking accounts and his work bonus from his employer in 2011. The couple also split the proceeds from the sale of their home, which was valued at $225,000.

Meghan and Jim, now 49, met through mutual friends and married in October 2014.

They had three kids together, but right after their five-year wedding anniversary, Jim filed for divorce on October 25.

Us Weekly reported that Meghan had accused the ex-baseball player of being unfaithful to her with the family nanny, who’s been identified as Carly Wilson, 22.

Wilson denied the alleged affair in an Instagram comment on Saturday, when a commentator asked her if the rumors were true. “The allegations are completely false,” the nanny replied.

And Jim denied cheating to Us in an exclusive statement on Saturday.

He said, “It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities.”

The former St. Louis Cardinals athlete was previously accused of being unfaithful to Meghan with a “baseball madame,” as the website All About The Tea first reported.

But Jim denied any sexual relationship with that woman known around MLB when the scandal hit the headlines in June.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim said in an exclusive statement to Us. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

As RadarOnline.com reported this weekend, after their split, Jim implied that his wife is a narcissist in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Meghan called herself “raw” and looked vulnerable in a photo on her Instagram account during the divorce controversy.

Sadly, it looks like the ex-TV housewife will soon be a two-time divorcee.