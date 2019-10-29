Meghan King Edmonds Claims Jim Was 'Drinking & Partying With Much Younger Women' Before Split 'RHOC' alum says her ex lied, deleted texts and acted 'immature' prior to divorce.

Meghan King Edmonds is finally breaking her silence on her nasty split from ex Jim, telling fans her estranged husband allegedly drank and partied with “much younger women” before their marriage imploded.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed in a shocking blog post Tuesday that, in the wake of Jim’s sexting scandal four months ago, she found he “was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters.”

“I found this galivanting (sic) inappropriate, immature, and downright odd,” the mother-of-three wrote. “While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable. ”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, reports of cheating allegations surrounding the former MLB star first surfaced in June.

All About The Tea published claims of Meghan’s husband’s conversations with an alleged “baseball madame.”

The site claimed Jim had cheated on his second wife, Allison, with the woman, and then reconnected with her when Meghan was pregnant with their twin boys Hart and Hayes, now 16 months old.

While Jim admitted to having inappropriate conversations with the woman, he denied that the relationship ever became physical, and apologized to his family. He added, at the time, that he and Meghan were not having marital issues.

Things took a turn for the worse over the weekend, however, when Jim, 49, filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, on October 26, one day after the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

Readers know, Meghan called cops twice on Jim over the weekend for “disturbance.”

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the reality star accused her baby daddy of bedding their three kids’ nanny and even confronted them both about the alleged affair — which they denied.

“We made a promise to that young girls [sic] mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bulls*** without fighting back,” Jim said in his post, disputing the cheating claims.

He then appeared to slam his ex for allegedly creating the entire nannygate scandal.

“Just because you’re extremely whitty [sic] and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse,” he wrote. “Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms [sic] way. We all make mistakes. This is not one of those times. My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth.”

But now, Meghan reveals she doesn’t believe Jim slept with the nanny.

She wrote in a post Tuesday, Oct. 29: “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Meanwhile, in the heartbreaking confession, Meghan claims Jim’s family made no attempt to reach out to her when the couple found out their son Hart was diagnosed with a brain disorder amid Jim’s sexting scandal.

“His family and closest friends did not reach out to me—the one who was betrayed, the one who had to read on the internet that her husband paid his virtual mistress hush money in an attempt to bury the truth. Instead, every last one of them isolated me and some went so far as to blame me for his sexting (“If you didn’t write that blog then…!” “If you didn’t have such a following then…!” “If you were never on that show then…!”). Moreover I didn’t even get a single message or phone call of support or concern regarding our brain-injured child. I was in shock,” she said.

The blonde bombshell was not pleased with the way her marriage panned out. “I love my husband and I’m devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way.”

“I am broken for my family. I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring,” she concluded.