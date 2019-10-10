Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cheating, Ex's Murder & Family Feud! Ashton Kutcher's Secrets & Scandals Exposed 'That '70s Show' star and Demi's ex has hit the headlines for years.

Ashton Kutcher shot to fame playing hunky dumbbell Michael Kelso on That ’70s Show starting in 1998, and his star wattage exploded when he married A list actress Demi Moore in 2005.

But the couple’s May/December marriage ended in 2013 after allegations he had cheated on Moore twice, which the GI Jane star also claimed in her explosive new memoir, “Inside Out.”

Kutcher, 41, is currently married to his That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis and they have two kids—daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 2.

But rumors have flown about trouble in their relationship and he was spotted leaving a massage parlor in 2015!

Before Moore, 56, and Kunis, 36, came into his life, Kutcher had a string of famous lovers, including Lindsay Lohan, January Jones, and tragic Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 at age 32.

At one point, sexy singer Rihanna was also seen leaving his home!

Kutcher was swept up in a shocking case involving girlfriend Ashley Ellerin, 22, who was murdered in 2001 amid missing a date with him.

The Punk’d producer has said he showed up to her house and peered through her window, noticing stains of “red wine” that was later discovered to be a pool of blood.

He left the premises, assuming Ellerin had gone out for the night, and her roommate discovered her body the following morning.

The crime went unsolved for years but Michael Gargiulo, known as the “Hollywood Ripper” was arrested in 2008 and Kutcher testified at his trial earlier this year.

Gargiulo was convicted of Ellerin and Maria Bruno’s murders in August.

After Kutcher’s sensational appearance on the stand in court, he was hit by his ex-wife Moore’s claims that he caused her to relapse of booze and cheated on her. The actress also revealed she had miscarried their baby during their tumultuous marriage.

Kutcher hasn’t addressed Moore’s allegations head on — but seemingly clapped back at his ex in a cryptic tweet amid the release of her scathing tell-all book.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” Kutcher wrote online.

The Two and a Half Men star has also come under fire for remaining friends with That ’70s Show co-star and Scientologist Danny Masterson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. (Masterson has denied it).

Plus, Kutcher’s own involvement in the controversial Kabbalah religion has struck many as bizarre.

