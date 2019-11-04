Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Reveals She Once Couldn’t Wake Up After Cocaine, Codeine Bender ‘You just have death on your bones,’ now sober 25-year-old says on Red Table Talk.

In her explosive new book, Demi Moore recently revealed her horrifying past of drug and alcohol abuse — but her daughter Tallulah has her own scary addiction story.

On Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, the now 25-year-old sat down with mom Demi and sister Rumer, 31, to talk about their family troubles, and opened up about her struggle with substance abuse.

After beginning to drink alcohol at 14, Tallulah said she began to become completely out of control after her mother’s overdose in 2012.

When her father Bruce Willis’ wife Emma was about to give birth to a little girl, Tallulah said her sister Scout tried to tell her the good news — but she entered her room to a terrifying sight.

“I had taken a bunch of codeine, and I had done a bunch of cocaine that morning,” Tallulah said.

Rumer added that Scout, 28, couldn’t wake her up.

Eventually, Tallulah awoke, and started “hysterically crying.”

“The feeling was like, you just have death on your bones,” she recalled. “I had no regard for my life, I had no care.”

Rumer and Scout held an intervention, and took Tallulah to Demi’s house after a three-year estrangement.

“I started living with her that day,” Tallulah said.

She soon went to rehab, and has now been sober since 2014.

Rumer has also struggled with addiction, and has been sober since January 2017.

Joining in the family tradition, Scout has been sober since 2016.

On the show, Demi confided she will celebrate eight years sober this January following her relapse nightmare.

In her book, the actress admitted she relapsed at her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher‘s encouragement, and then spiraled into drug and alcohol abuse after his cheating scandal and their divorce.

She checked into treatment after her overdose, and eventually repaired her relationship with her daughters.