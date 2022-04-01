Secretly Dating! Demi Moore’s ‘Hot And Heavy’ Romance With Chef Revealed As Ex Bruce Willis Retires From Acting
Demi Moore has been swept off her feet by the new man in her life, acclaimed New York City restaurateur Daniel Humm.
"They are really hot and heavy at the moment," an insider told Page Six as multiple reports confirm the news of their budding romance. Humm is busy at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, "but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there," said the source.
Moore and Humm, a Swiss chef also known for being the owner of the Big Apple’s NoMad and Davies and Brook in London, have been dating for a "number of months" and keeping it under wraps.
Fans may recall the pair sparked romance rumors when they were photographed sitting together in the front row at Chloé's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show for Paris Fashion Week last month.
It seems the chef is no flash in the pan either. Throughout Daniel's tenure, he and Eleven Madison Park have received a four-star rating from The New York Times, seven James Beard Foundation Awards, and three Michelin Stars, his bio reveals.
The newly-minted couple is a match made in culinary heaven as Moore has spoken about her plant-based diet while Humm’s acclaimed NYC restaurant has been all-vegan since last year.
Moore was last married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. Prior to their relationship, she and her ex-husband Bruce Willis were together from 1987 to 2000. They share three kids — daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.
This week, Willis’ family announced that he is retiring from acting while going public with his aphasia diagnosis, revealing the decision was a tough one to make.
"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement on Wednesday read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement continued, signed by his wife, Emma Heming, ex Demi, as well as the actor’s loving children. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that."