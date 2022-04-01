Secretly Dating! Demi Moore’s ‘Hot And Heavy’ Romance With Chef Revealed As Ex Bruce Willis Retires From Acting

Demi Moore has been swept off her feet by the new man in her life, acclaimed New York City restaurateur Daniel Humm.

"They are really hot and heavy at the moment," an insider told Page Six as multiple reports confirm the news of their budding romance. Humm is busy at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, "but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there," said the source.

Moore and Humm, a Swiss chef also known for being the owner of the Big Apple’s NoMad and Davies and Brook in London, have been dating for a "number of months" and keeping it under wraps.