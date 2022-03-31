Bruce Willis Spotted Using Earpiece While Filming Movie Two Years Before Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

While the recent news regarding Willis’ aphasia diagnosis is nothing less than heartbreaking, the actor appears to have the complete support of his family by his side to help him through what is expected to be a challenging recovery.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the announcement written by Rumer Willis and signed by Willis’ current wife, Emma, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, as well as his kids, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, read on Wednesday. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the Instagram statement continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together, we plan to do just that."