Bruce Willis Is Battling Aphasia, Family Announces Actor Is 'Stepping Away' From Career Due To Health Issue

Bruce Willis' loved ones issued a statement announcing that he is "stepping away" from his acting career to focus on his health after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a person's ability to communicate.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," a new Instagram post shared by the 67-year-old's eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, began on Wednesday. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."