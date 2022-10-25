'She Refuses To Wait:' Kylie Jenner Is 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Rapper Fights Off Cheating Rumors
Spending time apart has become the new normal for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Sources claim the duo has been struggling in their relationship since The Kardashian star gave birth to their second child in February, with Kylie growing "sick" of Travis' commitment issues —especially on the heels of cheating rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Kylie is laser-focused on building her empire, and Travis spends 70 percent of the day in the recording studio," an insider revealed this month. "Kylie and Travis' schedules clash, so they meet up less than once a week. They're living separate lives."
According to the source, Kylie, 25, doesn't want to move on from the 31-year-old rapper — she just wants to make things official.
"She loves him but is sick of his commitment issues," the pal explained. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."
The revelation about Travis' alleged commitment fears comes in the wake of accusations he cheated on Kylie. Over the weekend, a rumored ex-fling by the name of Rojean Kar claimed she had a secret relationship with the rapper. She also claimed she saw him on Valentine's Day.
Travis quickly denied her claims. He even alleged he didn't know Kar, which prompted her to claim she has evidence of them together.
"You cheat on that b---- every single f------ night. The whole f------ city sees it," Kar said on TikTok. It all started when she posted photos of Travis from behind the scenes of a music video.
"It's a lot of weird s--- going on," he wrote in his own IG Stories post. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
Kar later backtracked on her accusations but stood strong that she felt “disrespected” and “hurt” by Travis, who she claimed to have known for almost 10 years.
She also claimed that she “never said” she was “currently with or have recently been with” the rapper.