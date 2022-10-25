'She Refuses To Wait:' Kylie Jenner Is 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Rapper Fights Off Cheating Rumors

The revelation about Travis' alleged commitment fears comes in the wake of accusations he cheated on Kylie. Over the weekend, a rumored ex-fling by the name of Rojean Kar claimed she had a secret relationship with the rapper. She also claimed she saw him on Valentine's Day.

Travis quickly denied her claims. He even alleged he didn't know Kar, which prompted her to claim she has evidence of them together.

"You cheat on that b---- every single f------ night. The whole f------ city sees it," Kar said on TikTok. It all started when she posted photos of Travis from behind the scenes of a music video.