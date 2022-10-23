Travis Scott Claps Back After His Rumored Ex Accuses Him Of Cheating On Kylie Jenner 'Every Single F---ing Night'
Travis Scott has found himself caught up in a whirlwind of drama after his rumored ex-girlfriend Yung Sweetro — real name Rojean Kar — implied he was cheating on Kylie Jenner.
Despite social media sleuths linking the goosebumps rapper and the 27-year-old Instagram model as far back as 2013, Scott insisted they were never involved.
The scandal started when Kar shared snapshots to her Instagram Story implying she was with Scott on the set of his most recent project.
"I'm directing obvi," she playfully captioned a photo taken from behind a film camera on set, hinting that she might be involved in the music video.
The suspicious snaps quickly set the Internet ablaze with fans speculating yet again that something was going on between Kar and the Highest in the Room artist, prompting Scott to address the rumors head on.
"It's a lot of weird sh-t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on . what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video," the 31-year-old wrote in his Instagram Story on Saturday, October 22. "I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
Following his statement, Scott also shared a screenshot of his friend and collaborator Courtney Luxe backing up his claims.
"big cap. I've been working with travis for 8 years + i was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist," she said in a social media comment. "this lady is delusional + she was not there with him. he does not f--k with her in any way. nothing else to see here."
That was far from the end of the drama. Although the young model initially alleged she didn't even know Scott was at the music video shoot and asked her followers to "stop perpetuating sh-t," she changed her tune in a bombshell video seemingly accusing the rapper of asking her to lie on social media in order to cover up their affair.
"Okay, so what we're not gonna do...we're not gonna lie on me, because I've been good," she said in a video shared to TikTok. "I posted whatever f---ing story you guys wanted me to post, I pretended I didn't know you. Went along with whatever f---ing narrative you guys wanted to."
"But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f---ing everybody seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, Sir," she retorted.
"Like come on, you cheat on that b---- every single f---ing night," Kat continued, referring to his long term relationship with Jenner. "The whole f---ing city sees it."