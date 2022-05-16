Travis Scott Faces Backlash Over 'Comeback Performance' At Billboard Music Awards: 'In Poor Taste'

Travis Scott returned to the stage for his first televised awards show performance since the Astroworld tragedy, sparking fury among some fans who felt it was "in poor taste."

The rapper, 31, debuted a new song titled Mafia, delivering a futuristic ice age-themed show on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He later performed Lost Forever.

Although some viewers were happy to see Travis back in his element, others were outraged and vented their frustrations on Twitter.