Diddy Gets Accused Of Lip-Syncing During Medley Performance At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Leading up to the Billboard Music Awards, Diddy hinted that he would be performing in addition to his hosting and executive producer duties.

"You're definitely going to see a step or two; whatever I've got to do. I'm the consummate entertainer," he said ahead of the show. "And if you all don't seem hype enough, I may need to do one of my numbers back from whatever."

At the opening of the ceremony, Diddy celebrated the night's biggest artists and also made a cryptic reference to Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap.

"If you feeling a little froggy tonight, don't feel froggy, but if you are feeling a little bit froggy and you decide to jump on this stage here tonight, I do suggest you have your affairs in order," he quipped to attendees with a quick laugh. "And I say that with love I say that with the ultimate and utmost love."