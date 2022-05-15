Edgy Fashions Take Over! Stars Hit The Red Carpet At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards: See Sin City Styles

The Billboard Music Awards honors some of the hottest names in music, and many of them are celebrating by making fashion statements on the red carpet.

With the star-studded affair taking place in Las Vegas tonight, the celebs knew that meant one thing: no ensemble is too daring.

From the skin-baring outfits to the perfectly tailored suits, the attendees are paving the way for new trends to take over.

Several of the biggest names in music have flown into Sin City and are gathering at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to find out which heavy-hitting performers won top honors this year.

"This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," host Diddy said in a statement prior to the ceremony. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

