Edgy Fashions Take Over! Stars Hit The Red Carpet At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards: See Sin City Styles

billboard music awards red carpet photos pp
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
By:

May. 15 2022, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

The Billboard Music Awards honors some of the hottest names in music, and many of them are celebrating by making fashion statements on the red carpet.

With the star-studded affair taking place in Las Vegas tonight, the celebs knew that meant one thing: no ensemble is too daring.

From the skin-baring outfits to the perfectly tailored suits, the attendees are paving the way for new trends to take over.

Several of the biggest names in music have flown into Sin City and are gathering at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to find out which heavy-hitting performers won top honors this year.

"This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," host Diddy said in a statement prior to the ceremony. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

Scroll through the gallery below to see the 2022 red carpet looks:

Erin Lim

The E! personality stunned while making a statement on the red carpet in a black and pink floral gown.

billboard music awards red carpet photos
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Janette Ok

The TikTok star brought a splash of pink in her bright dress paired with matching gloves.

billboard music awards red carpet photos
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Rocsi Diaz

Ethereal beauty! The TV host wowed in an off-the-shoulder number worn with gold accessories.

billboard music awards red carpet photo
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Emily Orozco

The producer was all smiles as she dazzled in her sheer black dress.

billboard music awards red carpet photo
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Dove Cameron

The Descendants actress turned heads in her ab-baring red gown.

billboard music awards red carpet photos
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Becky G

Lovely in lavender! The songstress showed off her megawatt smile in a feathered and jewel-encrusted ensemble.

billboard music awards red carpet photo
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Jizzelle

She left little to the imagination in a bohemian-chic number.

billboard music awards red carpet photo
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Ty Dolla Sign

The Or Nah rapper looked effortlessly cool as he posed for photos with his shades on.

billboard music awards red carpet photo
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Florence Welch

Working it! The Dog Days Are Over singer took her purple gown up a notch with lace undergarments.

billboard music awards red carpet photo
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
Jack Harlow

What's poppin? The lyricist flaunted his sense of style at the star-studded affair.

billboard music awards red carpet photos
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
French Montana

Iced out! The hitmaker arrived in a patterned button-up paired with black pants.

billboard music awards red carpet photos
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
DJ Khaled

The ladies weren't the only ones rocking lavender at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

billboard music awards red carpet photo
Source: gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA
