Putin's Health Worsens: Russian Tyrant Receives 'First Aid' After Suffering 'Partial Loss Of Sensation In His Right Arm & Leg'
Vladimir Putin was allegedly forced to receive first aid over the weekend after he suffered a “partial loss of sensation” in half of his body, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader is dying from cancer, Putin was reportedly struck by a series of severe symptoms this weekend before receiving urgent medical care from a “council of doctors.”
According to the Russian Telegram channel General SVR, which has followed Putin’s alleged cancer battle and deteriorating health over the course of the past few months, the Russian tyrant first suffered "severe pain in his head, blurred vision, and numbness of the tongue.”
He then suffered a “partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg,” at which point his “council of doctors” were called to provide the allegedly ailing Russian leader with immediate first aid.
Although Putin was ordered to take medication and undergo “complete rest” for the next several days, his condition reportedly began to stabilize shortly after the health scare.
“The president's relatives were more worried,” General SVR said after reports of Putin undergoing first aid broke over the weekend. “Such a sharp deterioration in Vladimir Putin's health caused a nervous reaction, more like panic.”
“The temporary sharp deterioration in the president's health has already made those closest to him tense,” the Telegram channel continued. “The sudden death of Putin will put them all in front of the unknown, or rather, on the brink of survival.”
“None of them even had a rough plan of action in this case.”
- Vladimir Putin Forms New 'Storm Z' Military Units Made Up Of Russian Prisoners To Carry Out 'Complex Combat Missions' In Ukraine
- Popular TikTok Couple Arrested In Russia For Breaking Putin's 'Anti-Gay Propaganda' Laws: 'It Became A Living Hell'
- Putin Secret Agents Accused Of Assassinating Pro-Kremlin Blogger As Warning To Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors of Putin’s failing health first started to swirl shortly after the Russian leader invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Although the Kremlin has insisted Putin is in “perfect health,” reports indicate the 70-year-old leader is suffering from cancer and a series of other serious diseases.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Even more shocking are reports that Putin’s alleged cancer is only worsening and, depending on the success of his treatment, the Russian strongman may die before his invasion of Ukraine comes to a definitive end.
“He has no more than two to three years to stay alive,” revealed one insider who works within Russia’s Federal Security Service.
“We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say,” the source added, claiming Putin was recently diagnosed with a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer.”