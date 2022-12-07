Putin's Defecation Disaster: Russian President's Office DENIES Claims Leader Fell Down Stairs & Soiled Himself

Many have turned to the anonymous page General SVR in recent months for updates on Putin, as it is allegedly operated by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service official.

The Press and Information Office of the President of the Russian Federation denied the unsubstantiated claim about Putin soiling himself on December 6, responding via email to Newsweek that the story was "completely untrue."

New theories of Putin's ailing health have continued to emerge after it was reported he is secretly battling Parkinson's disease as well as cancer. Many are pointing to recent appearances of him gripping tables for support, hobbling from his plane, showcasing a puffy face, and more.

Putin was also recently spotted with what appeared to be track marks from IV treatment on the back of his hand, fueling the ongoing speculation.