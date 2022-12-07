Putin's Defecation Disaster: Russian President's Office DENIES Claims Leader Fell Down Stairs & Soiled Himself
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's team shut down reports that he fell down the stairs and soiled himself amid rumored health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The explosive claims emerged from General SVR's Telegram channel, asserting that Putin had tumbled down several steps at his home in Moscow and landed on his tailbone which then, in turn, caused him to "defecate involuntarily."
Bodyguards were said to have rushed to Putin's aid with medics arriving minutes later. They allegedly "escorted the president to the bathroom and helped to clean up."
"After a complete examination, a bruise of the coccyx and soft tissues was diagnosed. Nothing critical was diagnosed and the bruising was treated with painkillers," according to the report.
Many have turned to the anonymous page General SVR in recent months for updates on Putin, as it is allegedly operated by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service official.
The Press and Information Office of the President of the Russian Federation denied the unsubstantiated claim about Putin soiling himself on December 6, responding via email to Newsweek that the story was "completely untrue."
New theories of Putin's ailing health have continued to emerge after it was reported he is secretly battling Parkinson's disease as well as cancer. Many are pointing to recent appearances of him gripping tables for support, hobbling from his plane, showcasing a puffy face, and more.
Putin was also recently spotted with what appeared to be track marks from IV treatment on the back of his hand, fueling the ongoing speculation.
However, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied reports that Putin is in poor health since the war in Ukraine began.
As the military operation enters its 10th month, the Russian leader asserted that his country's nuclear weapons serve as a means of deterrence Wednesday.
"We haven't gone mad. We fully understand what nuclear weapons are," Putin said. "We aren't going to brandish those weapons like a razor running around the world, but we naturally proceed from their existence."
He continued, "It's a factor of deterrence, not a factor provoking an escalation of the conflict."