Chechen Blogger Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's Henchman Ramzan Kadyrov MURDERED By Alleged Assassins
A Chechen blogger critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly assassinated earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The victim, 36-year-old Tumso Abdurakhmanov, was reportedly gunned down by a group of assassins in Sweden on the night of December 1.
According to Daily Star, the anti-Kadyrov blogger fled Chechnya in 2020 after the warlord – who is one of Putin’s main henchmen – seized power and was named Head of the Chechen Republic.
"Very sadly the rumors of his death turned out to be true,” confirmed the Chechen opposition network 1ADAT on Monday.
"Tumso was shot at night by a group of people," the network continued. "The details of the murder are currently being investigated."
Surprisingly, other reports suggest Abdurakhmanov’s assassination has not yet been confirmed and news of the blogger’s death may be an “elaborate operation to catch would-be assassins.”
“Although more and more sources confirm this information, Mohamed has not contacted us yet,” said Vayfond, a Chechen human rights organization based in Sweden, on Saturday regarding the alleged deceased’s bother.
“Unless this is an elaborate operation to catch would-be assassins – which feels unlikely but is possible – we have to wait on the Swedes,” said another security services source. “But we are acting to protect Chechen dissidents here.”
“Obviously he had been targeted before, as has his brother in Germany and extended family in Chechnya,” the source continued. “There’s multiple operational reasons to remain silent for a few days about a successful or failed attempt on someone under close protection.”
In 2020, just before Abdurakhmanov fled to Sweden from Chechnya, another assassination attempt was carried out on his life by a hammer-wielding assailant. Abdurakhmanov and those close to him believed that assassination attempt was ordered by Kadyrov himself.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Abdurakhmanov’s mysterious death on December 1 is just the latest mysterious incident to befall an outspoken critic of Putin and those closest to the leader following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
71-year-old Russian lawmaker Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized in late-October after the former Putin loyalist suffered a series of mysterious head injuries in a Moscow parliament building.
Although some reports indicated Karpov “suffered a fall,” other reports suggested the 71-year-old was attacked and violently assaulted while leaving Moscow's State Duma building.
Karpov’s mysterious incident came shortly after the lawmaker criticized Putin’s war in Ukraine.
“I wish [the war] would end sooner, so that peaceful people would stop dying,” he said shortly before being left comatose. “In the end ordinary people are the victims. Ordinary people fight, politicians and generals decide, and ordinary people fight, civilians die.”