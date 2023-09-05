Tell-tale Clues Sleuths Believe Prove Putin is Dead and Using a Body Double – From ‘Missing Watch’ to Despot’s Ears
Major-General Kyrylo Budanov – a Ukrainian spy chief in charge of drone strikes and undercover operations against Russia – recently sparked rumors that Vladimir Putin is already dead, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Budanov also suggested that the Kremlin is currently using a body double in Putin's place.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Budanov’s claim would not be the first time rumors arose regarding Putin’s condition and the possibility of body doubles.
Putin’s odd behavior and sudden changes in appearance recently left people questioning whether the Russian dictator is using lookalikes for public appearances and whether Putin is still alive.
One particular clue that recently caught people’s attention was Putin's watch error during a meeting of the Russian Council for Strategic Development and National Projects in August.
Putin – who famously wears a $16,000 Russian-made Raketa watch on his right arm – was seen looking for his watch on the wrong wrist and appeared confused. The incident fueled further speculation about the possible use of a Putin body double.
Another piece of evidence that Budanov cited was Putin's changing ears. He claimed that Putin's ears and height appeared different in his public appearances, suggesting the use of lookalikes with slightly varied characteristics.
Ukrainian news outlet TSN also reported on Budanov's belief that Putin is seriously ill and using body doubles to avoid public appearances.
“The Putin who everyone used to know was last seen around June 26, 2022,” Budanov claimed during an interview with Radio Svoboda this week, according to the Sun.
Meanwhile, a viral video made during Putin's visit to Mariupol in March highlighted inconsistencies in his facial features – including the position of a mole on his cheek and variations in his chin.
The footage created questions regarding whether Putin himself had visited Mariupol, as specialists had long noticed differences between his body doubles.
Although Putin denied undergoing cosmetic procedures, Russian sources claimed the Russian leader received several cosmetic surgeries over the years.
Former Putin associates Sergei Zhirnov and Abbas Gallyamov also indicated that the Russian leader used body doubles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even speculated that Putin may already be dead and that the Kremlin used a "chroma key" green screen to fake his attendance at meetings.
Rumors about Putin's health have also grown and leaked spy documents allegedly confirmed that the 70-year-old despot suffers from pancreatic cancer and early-stage Parkinson's disease.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a Russian political analyst named Dr. Valery Solovey recently predicted that the "real" Putin will not be able to participate in Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential election due to his declining health.
"President Putin simply will not be able to participate in the election," Solovey said over the weekend. "President Putin cannot put his own trousers on without external assistance, let alone participate in elections."
"And if he puts them on without external help,” the analyst continued. "He then needs to rest afterward."