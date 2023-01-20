Kremlin FIRES BACK At Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Ukrainian President Suggests Vladimir Putin Is Already Dead
The Kremlin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been engaged in a contentious back and forth after the Ukrainian president suggested Vladimir Putin is no longer alive, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Zelenskyy’s shocking allegation came on Thursday as he spoke via video at the World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland.
According to the Ukrainian leader’s remarks, he is unsure whether Putin is still living and who is currently making the decisions when it comes to Russia’s ongoing involvement in the war against Ukraine.
“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what,” Zelenskyy said during the forum on Thursday morning. “I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green screen, is the right one.”
“I don’t quite understand if he is alive, if he is making the decisions, or who is making the decisions there,” Zelenskyy added.
Shortly thereafter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov fired back at Zelenskyy – although Peskov refused to respond regarding the Ukrainian president’s concerns Putin is already dead.
“Clearly, Zelensky would prefer for neither Russia nor Putin to exist,” the Kremlin spokesman responded via Russian media. “The sooner he realizes that Russia exists and will exist, the better for such a country as Ukraine.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zelesnkyy’s concerns that the Russian leader may already be dead are not unfounded.
Late last year, Putin suddenly canceled a number of prominent end-of-year events which caused concern regarding the leader’s allegedly deteriorating health.
One such event, Putin’s annual end-of-year press conference, was abruptly canceled only a few days before it was set to take place.
Although Peskov confirmed the annual event was canceled for the first time in ten years, the spokesman refused to explain why.
"As for the big press conference – yes there won’t be any until the New Year,” Peskov said in December. “We do, however, expect the president will find a way to communicate with the Kremlin Pool.”
Further concern came when the Kremlin refused to provide evidence that the Russian leader took his annual and traditional dip into icy waters to mark the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany.
“This time there are no photos or videos,” Peskov said this week. “We are just informing you that he followed his tradition.”