Vladimir Putin's Health Concerns Continue After Russian Leader CANCELS Key Press Conference Last Minute
Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health have continued to mount after the Russian leader abruptly canceled a key press conference this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The event, which was scheduled to take place Monday, is held every year and would have marked Putin’s last press conference of 2022 with upwards of 500 journalists from Russia and around the world in attendance.
Putin’s abrupt cancellation of the conference at the last minute created renewed speculation around the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health, with others speculating Putin axed the event to avoid questions about his failing war effort in Ukraine.
"As for the big press conference – yes there won’t be any until the New Year,” confirmed Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson and the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation.
“We do, however, expect the president will find a way to communicate…with the Kremlin Pool,” Peskov added, although he did not reveal an exact date for which the conference will be rescheduled.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the cancellation marks just the latest high-profile event Putin chose to call off amid his allegedly lingering health problems and military struggles in Ukraine.
Earlier this year, Putin canceled his annual Direct Line with Vladimir Putin – an event in which everyday Russian citizens have the opportunity to call in and ask the president a question.
Putin was believed to have canceled that event over the summer as a result of his failure to successfully take Ukraine at the time – a success that has still evaded the Russian leader after nearly ten months of fighting.
Also surprising are the reports that Putin axed his annual New Year celebration – yet another event Putin held annually between 2000 and 2008 and again starting in 2012 when he began his third term in office.
Putin’s decision to call off these key events also comes amid a series of reports the Russian president’s health is quickly deteriorating.
Last week, it was reported Putin is set to undergo “emergency colon surgery” after he fell down a set of stairs and “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of an undisclosed form of “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”
Other reports have suggested Putin is suffering from everything from dementia to Parkinson’s disease to blood cancer, with one source predicting Putin will step down from power in the coming months as a result of the leader’s health concerns.
“He will most certainly leave before 2024,” said Valery Solovey, a Russian political analyst, in November. “It is even possible he will announce his departure before the New Year, but this depends on his state of his health.”