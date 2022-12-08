Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine

Besides rumors of Parkinson’s disease and involuntarily soiling himself, recent reports have also suggested Putin is battling a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” that has left him with “no more than two to three years to stay alive.”

As a result of his allegedly ongoing health problems, as well as his ongoing failure to successfully take Ukraine, Putin is purportedly planning to step down from power “in the next 13 months.”

“He will most certainly leave before 2024,” Valery Solovey, a Russian political analyst, recently predicted. “It is even possible he will announce his departure before the New Year, but this depends on his state of his health.”