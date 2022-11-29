Vladimir Putin's 'Twitching & Spasming' Feet Fuel Ailing Health Rumors After Leaked Emails Suggest Russian Leader Is Battling Parkinson's Disease

Others made note of how the political figure was also seen gripping his right arm with his left hand, with some speculating it was an attempt to conceal his symptoms.

"We always use our every meeting to discuss current affairs," said Putin, appearing nervous and uneasy.

"Today's visit is of a special significance. As this is the first visit since Kassym-Jomart was re-elected the president of Kazakhstan," he continued. "We highly appreciate it."

The video comes after recent public appearances indicated his health woes could be serious.