Vladimir Putin's 'Twitching & Spasming' Feet Fuel Ailing Health Rumors After Leaked Emails Suggest Russian Leader Is Battling Parkinson's Disease
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's body language during a meeting with Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fueled rumors that he is secretly battling Parkinson's disease and other health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Putin looked puffy-faced and his feet appeared to twitch and spasm as cameras captured his every move on Monday.
Others made note of how the political figure was also seen gripping his right arm with his left hand, with some speculating it was an attempt to conceal his symptoms.
"We always use our every meeting to discuss current affairs," said Putin, appearing nervous and uneasy.
"Today's visit is of a special significance. As this is the first visit since Kassym-Jomart was re-elected the president of Kazakhstan," he continued. "We highly appreciate it."
The video comes after recent public appearances indicated his health woes could be serious.
New footage of Putin showed the Russian leader looking shaky and unstable while sitting awkwardly in a chair during a meeting with Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Prior to that appearance, leaked emails from a Russian intelligence source close to the Kremlin doubled down on claims Putin has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's and pancreatic cancer.
"It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects — including memory lapses," the insider alleged.
Since launching Russia's military operation against Ukraine on February 24, Putin has focused his efforts on the war as his health is put under a microscope.
CIA Director William Burns was asked about the rumors, to which he replied by noting that Putin was "entirely too healthy."
"What I and others have seen is a definite change in his demeanor," Jeffrey Edmonds — former director for Russia on the National Security Council — also previously told Insider, adding that Putin is "normally the voice of calm in Russia but publicly has become more emotional and angry."
Other well-placed sources have claimed that Putin's relatives are indeed worried about his coughing fits, constant nausea, and lack of appetite, while Kremlin officials have repeatedly denied he is hiding any health struggles.
"Everything is fine with his health," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, dismissing reports that Putin is unwell.