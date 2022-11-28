Vladimir Putin Has 'Network Of Killer Spies' In The UK Who Are 'Ready To Act In An Instant' Upon Orders From Russian Leader
Vladimir Putin allegedly has a vast “network of killer spies” residing in the United Kingdom waiting to strike the island nation upon the first orders from the Russian leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Julian Richards, a former MI6 agent, made the shocking revelation this week after Sergey Skvortsov and his wife, Elena Koulkova, were arrested in Sweden last week on suspicion of being Russian spies living just outside Stockholm for nearly ten years.
According to Richards, there are alleged spies just like Skvortsoy and Koulkova living throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
Even more shocking are Richard’s claims the spies “could assassinate someone” in the UK at a moment’s notice and led normal civilian lives for years before securing jobs in important industries like national defense or positions of political influence.
"Theoretically they could assassinate someone, if they needed to," Richards told the Sun on Sunday. "We know that the UK has always been a particular target for the Russians. They know that we’re potentially a very useful connection into the American intelligence system."
Richards also revealed the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service is unaware of how effective and how extensive Putin’s spy network in the island nation currently is, although the time and money involved in setting up such a network suggests the sleeper spy network is not all-encompassing.
"Either it’s a big problem and we don’t have an idea of the scale of it and how many are out there, but I think it’s more likely it’s not that big of a problem, and because they are so difficult to do, there probably aren’t many of them out there,” Richards told the outlet.
He added, "But there are some, particularly in the UK."
Skvortsov and Koulkova were arrested in Varmdo, Sweden – a small island just outside Stockholm – on November 22 following a raid on the couple’s home carried out by elite Swedish forces who reportedly flew in Black Hawk helicopters.
Although the Russian couple was described as “just like everyone else” by one neighbor, Swedish authorities suspect the pair were leading double lives in Varmdo for the better part of a decade before their arrest on Tuesday.