Vladimir Putin Has 'Network Of Killer Spies' In The UK Who Are 'Ready To Act In An Instant' Upon Orders From Russian Leader

Vladimir Putin allegedly has a vast “network of killer spies” residing in the United Kingdom waiting to strike the island nation upon the first orders from the Russian leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Julian Richards, a former MI6 agent, made the shocking revelation this week after Sergey Skvortsov and his wife, Elena Koulkova, were arrested in Sweden last week on suspicion of being Russian spies living just outside Stockholm for nearly ten years.