Vladimir Putin Footage Shows Ailing Russian Leader Looking Shaky & Unstable As He Grips Chair, Shuffles Feet

At one point, Putin discreetly wrapped his hand around the arm of his chair, seemingly in an attempt to stabilize himself as they had a recorded discussion.

That same day, both attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Moscow.

"The Soviet Union and Russia have always, and continue to this day, to support the Cuban people in their struggle for independence, sovereignty," Putin said. "We have always stood against any sorts of restrictions, embargoes, blockades and so on. We have always supported Cuba on the international stage and we see that Cuba takes the same position towards Russia."