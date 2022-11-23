Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin Footage Shows Ailing Russian Leader Looking Shaky & Unstable As He Grips Chair, Shuffles Feet

vladimir putin shaky unstable new footage deteriorating health pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
By:

Nov. 23 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

New footage of Vladimir Putin showed the Russian leader looking shaky and unstable, fueling rumors that his health is dramatically deteriorating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former intelligence officer appeared to be uncomfortable in a new video captured on Tuesday, sitting awkwardly in a chair during an in-person meeting with Miguel Díaz-Canel, the president of Cuba and leader of the country's communist party.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin shaky unstable new footage deteriorating health
Source: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

At one point, Putin discreetly wrapped his hand around the arm of his chair, seemingly in an attempt to stabilize himself as they had a recorded discussion.

That same day, both attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Moscow.

"The Soviet Union and Russia have always, and continue to this day, to support the Cuban people in their struggle for independence, sovereignty," Putin said. "We have always stood against any sorts of restrictions, embargoes, blockades and so on. We have always supported Cuba on the international stage and we see that Cuba takes the same position towards Russia."

Article continues below advertisement

Some noticed that Putin appeared to have a puffy face amid rumors he is secretly battling illness as his war against Ukraine continues, despite denials from his team.

RadarOnline.com learned in August that one Kremlin insider claimed Putin has been battling a "severe form of rapidly progressing cancer."

"With a high degree of probability, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in large events," the well-placed insider, who spoke anonymously, told the Telegram channel General SVR at the time.

vladimir putin shaky unstable new footage deteriorating health
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The development came as numerous other reports emerged, suggesting Putin is suffering from the likes of blood and thyroid cancer, Parkinson's disease, and dementia.

In late October, rumors swirled that Putin's relatives are worried about his coughing fits, constant nausea, and lack of appetite, all said to be symptoms of his health battles.

vladimir putin shaky unstable new footage deteriorating health
Article continues below advertisement

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, previously denied the reports, claiming "everything is fine with [Putin's] health."

William Burns, who serves as director of the CIA, also cast doubt on the reports suggesting Putin is succumbing to his illness. "There are lots of rumors about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy," Burns said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.