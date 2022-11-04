Vladimir Putin's Troops Call For Munity As Ailing Russian Leader's Prospects Of Winning War In Ukraine Grow Slimmer By The Day
The troops ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine are reportedly turning their backs on the Kremlin and raising their arms in mutiny against the government they swore to serve, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This surprising development comes as Russia continues to lose ground in Ukraine and as Putin’s forces are forced to give up the land they previously occupied in their widely condemned assault on their neighboring nation.
According to Daily Star, at least 39 troops have raised the white flag, returning home to Russia instead of continuing to fight in Ukraine.
“For several days they hid from shelling, some were seriously wounded, others were killed,” said one source close to one Russian soldier who retreated from Ukraine back into Russia. “Our men ran out of provisions and water, there was no ammunition.”
“They ate what they could find, and drank from a puddle,” the soldier’s compatriot further told the outlet. “Nothing was brought to them, they were simply sent to their deaths.”
“There was no command, no communication with the commanders either,” the source concluded.
These reports come in the wake of Putin’s forces being ordered to advance on the Ukrainian city of Svatovo-Makeevka, a city within the currently Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Luhansk.
But despite the Russian soldiers’ order to advance, and in the wake of the news of their mutiny, some sources within Putin’s 252nd motorized rifle regiment have claimed they were only allowed to "shoot four times and dig trenches” before being “given first-aid instruction - and that was all.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has been plagued by a serious series of setbacks as he struggles to take Ukraine despite holding an offensive against the country since February 24 of this year.
In September, after Putin ordered a surprise mobilization of 300,000 new troops into Ukraine, Russia suffered the fleet of thousands of “fighting aged men” who escaped the quasi-tyranny-run nation rather than be drafted into the war against Ukraine.
“The whole word cannot stop him,” one escaped Russian said in September. “How? What to do? There is no way. I have no idea. The whole world doesn’t have an idea. It’s been over six months and nothing has changed.”
These developments also come as rumors and reports swirl regarding Putin’s deteriorating health.