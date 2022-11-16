Mystery Marks: Putin Spotted With Suspected Bruises On Hand, Fueling Rumors Of Russian Leader's Ailing Health

Following a video chat with Viktor Tomenko, people took notice of what appeared to be an attempt to cover up a secret health battle.

As we previously reported, leaked documents alleged that Putin has been privately battling Parkinson's and cancer behind closed doors.

The puffiness of Putin's face during recent sightings fueled the rumors. Furthermore, some noted how he was previously seen "in pain" and gripping a table during a televised meeting.

"Videos released by Russian Government news show what could be track marks, from IVs, on the hand of Putin," tweeted Kyiv Post reporter Jason Jay Smart after the latest meeting amid theories the Russian leader could be seeking treatment for a number of ailments.