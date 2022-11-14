'A Key Figure In His Circle': Putin's 'Personal Masseur' Leaves Russia DAYS Before Son Is Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances
Russian billionaire Konstantin Goloshchapov, known as "Putin's masseur" and for his close ties to the Kremlin, fled from Russia just days before his son was found dead in mysterious circumstances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 67-year-old was photographed crossing the border into Belarus, driving his now-late son's BMW in June and seemingly flipping off the camera.
Reports claimed that Goloshchapov had just discovered his businesses were about to be raided for alleged embezzlement.
His son, Dmitry, was found dead four days later and the cause of his death remains unclear.
Newspapers have since highlighted Goloshchapov's exit from Russia and how his current whereabouts are unknown, noting the billionaire is said to have been privy to Putin's confidential information.
Goloshchapov was involved in martial arts like Putin, Daily Mail reported on Monday, also detailing how the masseur's "skills and innovative methods evidently helped Putin overcome an acute back injury, and they remained close afterwards."
"He knows many of Putin's secrets and for years was a key figure in Putin's circle," a former Western diplomat in Moscow claimed.
As we previously reported, Konstantin's son Dmitry is one of several Russian oligarchs to die in mysterious circumstances since Putin launched his military attack in Ukraine.
RadarOnline.com has since learned that Putin was invited to attend the meeting of global leaders starting tomorrow on November 15 and 16 as the war rages on.
The Russian leader has opted not to attend amid speculation he fears assassination attempts, with the Kremlin announcing he will not be present at the G20 summit simply because he's "too busy."
Russian political analyst Sergey Markov had claimed that Putin could be targeted at the meeting, which is set to take place in Indonesia.
Markov said it was likely that Putin was also keen on avoiding a possibility of humiliating situations and other undesirable outcomes.
"For example, some disabled social activist knocks Putin down — as if accidentally — and all world media splash a picture with a caption 'President of Russia is down on all fours,'" continued Markov. "I am certain this kind of situation is being planned by some completely mad Westerners."
The Russian president's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, claimed that Putin's absence was just due to a timing issue, explaining "this was the head of state's decision, given his schedule, and the necessity of him staying in the Russian Federation."