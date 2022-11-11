Vladimir Putin 'Too Busy' To Attend G20, Russian President's Rep Scoffs At Rumors He's Fearful Of Assassination Attempts
The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 summit because he's "too busy," NOT because he's "terrified of assassination," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Putin was invited to attend the meeting of global leaders in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15 and 16. However, due to an unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine — that has now forced Russian troops to retreat from several key Ukrainian territories — sources close to Putin revealed the president is fearful of criticism and assassination attempts so he will not be attending.
The Russian president's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, announced that Putin would not be gathered among the world's most important political figures for the upcoming G20 because of his busy schedule.
"This was the head of state's decision, given his schedule and the necessity of him staying in the Russian Federation," Peskov said on Putin's absence.
The spokesperson made the announcement after a Russian political analyst claimed Putin wouldn't be attending out of paranoia.