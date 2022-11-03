Vladimir Putin's Financial Promises To Russian Soldiers Set To Bankruptcy Kremlin

Simply put, the Russia/Ukraine conflict has not taken the path that Putin intended when he ordered his troops to invade the neighboring country over nine months ago.

As efforts by Russian troops were continuously squashed and met with power by Ukraine's military, Putin announced a draft in an attempt to revive his weakened front lines. The move turned out to have far greater damning effects on the country than Putin realized.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, higher salaries were promised to desperate Russians being sent to war. Russian military troops were given more than twice the average salary for a civilian.

A report on the outrageously high salaries gave perspective on the totality of Putin's damning decision and the country's financial future.