Vladimir Putin Wears $6,000 Designer Coat To Visit Troops As Soldiers Are Being Sent Into Ukraine Without Shoes, Clothes & Guns
Vladimir Putin wore a nearly $6,000 Italian designer coat while visiting a Russian training camp, despite the fact Russian soldiers are being sent into Ukraine with proper supplies and weapons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 70-year-old Russian leader was photographed wearing the expensive Andrea Campagna coat over the weekend when he visited troops currently training in Russia’s Ryazan region.
According to Daily Star, Putin’s designer coat is worth the same as seven kits seven Russian soldiers could be using as they are mobilized into Ukraine.
Even more surprising is the fact that the coat Putin wore over the weekend when visiting the Russian training ground is significantly less expensive than the nearly $25,000 Loro Piana coat he wore in March while celebrating the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea.
"It's somewhat shameful from a human point of view," Pier Luigi Loro Piana, the founder of Loro Piana, said when Putin wore the coat in March.
The Russian leader’s decision to wear expensive fashion brands as his own soldiers are being sent into Ukraine without proper supplies and weapons has drawn substantial scrutiny from his critics.
“Every seventh Russian does not have money for winter clothes,” said Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an anti-Putin campaigner who was once the wealthiest man in Russia.
“Fourteen percent of Russians plan to take out a loan to pay for the purchase of a jacket or a coat,” Khodorkovsky added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s forces – particularly the 300,000 soldiers recently mobilized into Ukraine under Putin’s orders – are severely underprepared as they are shipped off to the frontlines of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
One witness who watched the new Russian draftees being sent into Ukraine claimed the soldiers are being sent to fight for their lives without "guns, clothes or shoes."
"No machine guns, nothing, no clothes, no shoes,” spilled another witness. “Half of them are hungover, old, at risk, the ambulance should be on duty.”
"They are giving them, at best, basics and, at worst, nothing and throwing them into combat, which suggests that these guys are just literally cannon fodder,” added William Alberque, a Russian armed force specialist overseeing the mass mobilization of Russian troops into Ukraine.
Putin’s troops are so severely underprepared that they have reportedly been ordered to use maxi pads as insoles for their boots and tampons to treat bullet wounds.
Other Russian soldiers have been caught looting Ukrainian homes and stores in an effort to secure much needed supplies.