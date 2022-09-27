Vladimir Putin's Newest Recruits Directed To Use Tampons For Bullet Wounds As Russia Suffers Major Shortage Of Medical Supplies
New Russian recruits sent by Vladimir Putin to fight in Ukraine have been directed to use tampons to clean bullet wounds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising and unconventional order is reportedly a result of a major medical supply shortage Russia is currently suffering as they attempt to fight back against Ukraine’s recent advances.
According to Daily Star, evidence of new army recruits being ordered to take tampons with them in their kit bags into Ukraine was captured in a recent video.
In the video, a female officer positioned at an enlistment assembly point informs the new soldiers they are to use the tampons to soak up the blood should they sustain bullet wounds in combat.
The female officer also orders the new soldiers to obtain feminine pads to use as insoles in their boots.
"Guys, don't laugh,” the unidentified female officer tells the recruits in the video. “Ask your wives, girlfriends, and mothers for feminine pads. The cheapest ones. Plus, the cheapest tampons.”
“Do you know what tampons are for?” she continues. “You will insert them into bullet wounds and they will swell there. Cheap pads are used in military boots as insoles. Pads are necessary, cheap ones."
“This is first-hand information from the [frontlines], from my friend,” the officer explains further. “Guys, please take care of yourselves.”
Even more surprising is the fact that the soldiers were also ordered to obtain their own sleeping bags, travel mats, medicines and tourniquets before they are shipped off to the frontlines in Ukraine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin is set to mobilize more than 300,000 more soldiers into Ukraine this week as Ukraine continues to retake control of their territory from the invading Russian forces.
But while hundreds of thousands of Russians are gearing up to join the fight in Ukraine, thousands more are reportedly working desperately to flee Russia before Moscow is able to successfully draft them to the frontlines.
Putin is also reportedly set to put a ban in place stopping “all fighting aged men” from leaving Russia as rumors swirl the 69-year-old Russian president is mobilizing upwards of one million more reservists into Ukraine in the coming weeks.