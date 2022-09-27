Ron DeSantis Trashes ‘Moron’ Donald Trump Behind Closed Doors, Plans To Attack Ex-Prez Over Dr. Fauci As Fight For 2024 Heats Up

Ron DeSantis and his aides have been privately mocking his former friend Donald Trump for months and the Florida Governor has told close friends he doesn’t see the ex-Prez as competition in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to DeSantis are speaking out as the fight for the Republican nominee heats up. While neither man has said the other’s name in recent months — the two are clearly thinking about each other behind the scenes.