Ron DeSantis Trashes ‘Moron’ Donald Trump Behind Closed Doors, Plans To Attack Ex-Prez Over Dr. Fauci As Fight For 2024 Heats Up
Ron DeSantis and his aides have been privately mocking his former friend Donald Trump for months and the Florida Governor has told close friends he doesn’t see the ex-Prez as competition in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to DeSantis are speaking out as the fight for the Republican nominee heats up. While neither man has said the other’s name in recent months — the two are clearly thinking about each other behind the scenes.
An insider told Vanity Fair that DeSantis has been telling donors that he not only plans to run but he will be attacking Trump on multiple fronts.
A source with knowledge of DeSantis’ strategy said he would be criticizing Trump for his failure at the border wall and for keeping Dr. Anthony Fauci around during his time in office.
DeSantis hasn’t been holding back in his word choice either. A source said the governor often calls Trump a “moron” and “f------ nuts.”
“He calls him a TV personality and a moron who has no business running for president,” a source close to DeSantis revealed.
The governor’s plan paint Trump as someone who has broken promises to voters. “[T]he only way to beat Trump is to attack him head-on. He says he would turn to Trump during a debate and say, "Why didn’t you fire Fauci? You said you would build the wall, but there is no wall. Why is that?” a source dished.
Another source said while DeSantis and Trump once were friendly — DeSantis never enjoyed the ex-Prez. A source said that he thought “Trump was f------ nuts” and “made more fun of Donald Trump than anyone I know.”
DeSantis even watched old videos of Trump on Saturday Night Live with staffers.
“[W]e pulled up old SNL videos of Trump doing Domino’s pizza commercials and stood around the computer making fun of Trump for 30 minutes,” a source said.
DeSantis and Trump have yet to publicly announce their plans for 2024.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, sources told us that Trump’s closest supporters were turning on him and planning to back DeSantis in 2024.