'Isolated' Putin Likely To 'Killed' By His Own Generals If He Tries To Use Nuclear Weapons

As tension in Moscow heightens with Russian civilians taking to extreme measures to avoid being called to fight in the war, potential backlash towards the Russian president by his own allies grows more likely, according to an expert.

According to Professor Duncan of UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies (SSEES), Putin has been ‘isolated from reality’ and would likely be killed by his own allies, including generals, before he deployed nuclear weapons.

“He just doesn't understand either about Russia, what people think in Russia, or about what people think abroad, which is, in other words, everywhere. And that's why he makes mistake after mistake,” said Duncan.