Keith Olbermann Reached Out To CNN Execs Months Before Going On Twitter Rant Against CEO Chris Licht

“Chris Licht (who, when we worked together at msnbc, I believed used to eat paste) has now surrounded Don Lemon with an ex-Daily Caller ‘journalist’ and somebody who last month demanded an apology from Biden to Republicans,” Olbermann said. “The @CNN S–tstorm is here.”

Olbermann was referring to Licht's decision to move Lemon from primetime to a morning show co-hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Collins worked at the conservative news site the Daily Caller before joining CNN in 2017. Lemon and his two co-hosts will be replacing Brianna Keilar and John Berman.