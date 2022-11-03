'I Was Gone': Selena Gomez Recalls Hearing Voices & Having Suicidal Thoughts Before Bipolar Diagnosis

"It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation," she described her low points. "Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn't want anyone to talk to me. My friends would bring me food because they love me, but none of us knew what it was. Sometimes it was weeks I'd be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath."

During one high moment, Selena stated that she had an Oprah moment, offering to buy everyone she knew cars — a symptom of mania.