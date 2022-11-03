FBI Official Accused Of Suppressing Hunter Biden Laptop Story STILL Briefing Facebook, Twitter About Alleged Disinformation

“Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think basically came to us — some folks on our team and was like, ‘Hey, um, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert. There was the — we thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically there's about to be some kind of dump of — that's similar to that. So just be vigilant,’” he revealed at the time.

“So our protocol is different from Twitter's. What Twitter did is they said: ‘You can't share this at all.’ We didn't do that,” Zuckerberg continued. “If something's reported to us as potentially, misinformation, important misinformation, we also use this third-party fact-checking program, cause we don't wanna be deciding what's true and false.”