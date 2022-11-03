FBI Official Accused Of Suppressing Hunter Biden Laptop Story STILL Briefing Facebook, Twitter About Alleged Disinformation
The FBI official accused of suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story by warning social media companies of Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election is still working with the likes of Facebook and Twitter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
FBI official Laura Dehmlow, whose briefing to Facebook in 2020 led the company to suppress the New York Post’s story about then-candidate Joe Biden’s son’s damning laptop, is reportedly still working in her role as the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force Chief.
According to Daily Mail, Dehmlow is still working directly with both Facebook and Twitter, as well as a number of other private companies, on threats connected to the subversion of misinformation.
Both Dehmlow and FBI San Francisco field office special agent Elvis Chan were reportedly named in a court filing last month connected to their communications with Mark Zuckerberg and Meta – Facebook’s parent company – regarding the suppression of the October 2020 Hunter laptop story.
After the story was proven to be true, and the contents found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop proven to be real, Republican lawmakers vowed to file a lawsuit against the FBI to work out exactly why the story was suppressed and whether it was to help then-candidate Biden just days before the presidential election.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zuckerberg first admitted the FBI warned Facebook of potential Russian disinformation during an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast in August.
“Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think basically came to us — some folks on our team and was like, ‘Hey, um, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert. There was the — we thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically there's about to be some kind of dump of — that's similar to that. So just be vigilant,’” he revealed at the time.
“So our protocol is different from Twitter's. What Twitter did is they said: ‘You can't share this at all.’ We didn't do that,” Zuckerberg continued. “If something's reported to us as potentially, misinformation, important misinformation, we also use this third-party fact-checking program, cause we don't wanna be deciding what's true and false.”
Following the news that Dehmlow is still working with both Facebook and Twitter, and following Zuckerberg's allegations, Twitter spoke out and claimed they do not “coordinate with other entities when making content moderation decisions.”
“We independently evaluate content in line with the Twitter Rules,” a spokesperson for the platform added.
Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter’s, recently claimed the suppression of the First Son’s laptop story before the 2020 election “altered history.”
According to Bobulinski, then-candidate Donald Trump would have won Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona if it had not been for the FBI’s decision not to pursue the valid claims regarding Hunter’s laptop.
“21,500 votes,” Bobulinski said in October. "The difference between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden was 43,000 votes. If half of those people, 21,500 had voted for President Trump instead of Biden, President Trump would still be in the White House.”
"So that election was decided by 21,500 votes,” Bobulinski continued with his conjecture, “in the backdrop of a story that is the most suppressed story in the history of the U.S. presidential elections.”