REVEALED: Elvis’ Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Paying Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood $6k A Month In Child Support

Presley and Lockwood were married from 2006 until 2016. They share 14-year-old twins Harper and Finely. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed a prenuptial agreement that barred Lockwood from receiving spousal support.

For years, Presley avoided having to pay child support because the kids were spending the majority of their time with her. In addition, she faced severe financial issues including massive tax debts. At one point, she filed a lawsuit against her ex-business manager accusing him of squandering her Elvis fortune. He denied the accusations and blamed her excessive spending as the reason for her troubles.