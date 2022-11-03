'Like Roaches Voting For Raid': 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Faces Backlash For Ripping Republican Women

"The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican. It's almost like roaches voting for Raid," Hostin said to her co-hosts.

"They are voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in The Handmaid's Tale?" Hostin continued.

Ironically, Hostin has been known to share her Catholic beliefs in the past and has stated her personal position on abortion. However, while Hostin has made pro-life remarks, the daytime talk show host has made her position that abortion healthcare should not be debated and should be able to access without restrictions for those who seek it.

While the studio audience cheered for Hostin's take, a fellow co-host, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, offered an opposing opinion.