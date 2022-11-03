The eagle-eyed internet sleuths have slammed Khloé Kardashian once again for a photoshop fail, accusing her of Facetuning her daughter in a picture from Halloween, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe Kardashians star posted the photo from the costume-filled holiday on Instagram, and her followers were quick to express their outrage over the mom's use of Facetune, a facial editing effect, on a solo snap of her 4-year-old daughter, True.The series of Instagram pictures from their Halloween celebration showed Khloé, True, and their new pet, Grey Kitty, dressed alike in matching grey velvet catsuits — complete with ears and a pink collar as a necklace. \n\nThe mom of two captioned the snap, "Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty! What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween? Ground breaking."\n\nThe pictures included solo shots of the toddler, with one, in particular, appearing to show that the child's face had been manipulated using the popular photo editing effect. \n\nFacetune minimizes pores and facial features, giving an overall slimming look when applied. Outraged at the alleged use of editing tricks on her child's face, fans and foes took to social media to call Khloé out.While Khloé's Halloween was already making headlines because she spent the holiday with her ex, Tristan Thompson, the reality tv star one-upped herself by posting the obvious Facetuned snap.\n\nSeveral mentioned how "sick" it was, while others feared the long-term mental health issues this could have on True.\n\nKhloé and the rest of her famous family, including Kim and Kylie, have been called out numerous times in the past for drastically editing their photos. Fans have slammed the elite family for perpetuating unrealistic body standards to their followers, which widely includes young women who look up to them.\n\nMany were angry that the star would use Facetune on her child's picture — but for those keeping up, it wasn't the first time she has pulled a stunt like this.Back in April 2022, Khloé was slammed for another photoshop fail involving her daughter — but it wasn't the typical editing error the family is known for. \n\nAs RadarOnline.com reported, Khloé admitted to photoshopping her daughter in pictures from Disneyland after fans pieced together clues that True was not really at the theme park. \n\n"Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways," The Kardashians star replied after being caught. "Let's focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days."