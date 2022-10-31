Khloé Kardashian Invites Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson To Halloween Bash For Sake Of Co-Parenting Two Children
Khloé Kardashian played nice by inviting her serial cheating ex Tristan Thompson to her family's Halloween party, but RadarOnline.com can report there's nothing romantic between them. We're told the former lovers, who share two children, are "just co-parenting" and putting their differences aside for their daughter, True, 4, and her little brother.
Fans were shocked when Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North West, 9, caught Tristan on camera during the weekend event and posted the footage to TikTok.
In the clip, the NBA player could be seen briefly standing next to Khloé during the festive family bash thrown by Kim at her mummy-themed house.
West caught Khloé all decked out in a spandex catsuit with paint on her face, gushing over True, who was adorably dressed as the Disney character Owlette. Tristan put in little effort, wearing regular clothing but holding an Iron Man mask.
But the cheating athlete's appearance wasn't the one that stole the show.
Khloé gave her 278 million Instagram followers the first peek at her son with Tristan after welcoming him via surrogate in August. The little man — whose name is not yet known — was dressed as Tigger from Winnie the Pooh.
True held onto her little brother as he looked away from the camera, concealing his face.
"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)," Khloé captioned the sweet sibling photo. While The Kardashians star uploaded several photos from the Halloween party, she failed to include a snap of her ex-boyfriend.
RadarOnline.com confirmed Khloé was expecting another child with Tristan in July, and the news came with MAJOR drama.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," the Good American founder's rep told us.
However, we discovered Khloé had discovered Tristan was secretly fighting a paternity battle after cheating on her with Maralee Nichols and getting her pregnant only weeks after finding a surrogate to carry their second child.
At the time, sources told RadarOnline.com that the exes were NOT back together and had not spoken outside of co-parenting since December. It seems not much has changed.