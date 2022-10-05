'Photoshop Fail:' Khloé Kardashian SLAMMED By Fans After Deleting Alarmingly Small Waist, Denies Ever Posting Viral Photo

Posed in a sleek black cat suit that accentuated Khloé’s curves, eyebrows were raised at the photo that depicted an alarmingly small waist, as well as disproportionate arm and shoulder to the rest of her body.

A warped corner of a wall in the background that extends outward in a non-uniform fashion at the precise bend of Khloé’s backside gave a clear indication that the Instagram snap most likely had been manipulated by photo editing software. Ironically, this is not the first time a failed background resulted in Khloé being in hot water over photoshop accusations.

The allegation is not foreign to the Kardashian sisters, who have come under fire numerous times for promoting what many claim is an unnatural and unattainable body image on their social media platforms.

Many critics have said that the Kardashian’s money and access to top-notch plastic surgeons, dietitians, and personal trainers, are actually to thank for their signature snatched look rather than their self-promoted hard work and discipline — which has been argued could potentially have devastating effects on the young women who look up to the famous family.