'Photoshop Fail:' Khloé Kardashian SLAMMED By Fans After Deleting Alarmingly Small Waist, Denies Ever Posting Viral Photo
The internet is not letting Khloé Kardashian get away with a major photoshop fail from a Paris Fashion Week post, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The now-deleted Instagram picture sparked outrage among fans and Kardashian-haters alike for what appeared to be clear manipulation of Khloe’s body.
Comments echoed longtime criticism of the Kardashian family’s influence on body image trends, plastic surgery procedures, and the effect the aforementioned plays on Kardashian loyalists’ mental health, especially young girls.
Posed in a sleek black cat suit that accentuated Khloé’s curves, eyebrows were raised at the photo that depicted an alarmingly small waist, as well as disproportionate arm and shoulder to the rest of her body.
A warped corner of a wall in the background that extends outward in a non-uniform fashion at the precise bend of Khloé’s backside gave a clear indication that the Instagram snap most likely had been manipulated by photo editing software. Ironically, this is not the first time a failed background resulted in Khloé being in hot water over photoshop accusations.
The allegation is not foreign to the Kardashian sisters, who have come under fire numerous times for promoting what many claim is an unnatural and unattainable body image on their social media platforms.
Many critics have said that the Kardashian’s money and access to top-notch plastic surgeons, dietitians, and personal trainers, are actually to thank for their signature snatched look rather than their self-promoted hard work and discipline — which has been argued could potentially have devastating effects on the young women who look up to the famous family.
In contrast to other instances of the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars being called out for photoshopped photos, which typically resulted in the posts being swiftly removed, Khloé has now denied ever posting the photo in the first place — even after the picture from her account has gone viral.
“I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please,” Khloé tweeted to her more than thirty million followers.
She followed up in a second tweet: “Wait not sayin [sic] my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird.”
Earlier this year, Khloé owned up to photoshopping her daughter, True, whom she shares with ex-Tristan Thompson, in Disneyland photos.
The odd Twitter denial is reminiscent of a Spring 2021 social media incident, during which Khloé had her team work to scrub the internet of a bikini photo that was supposedly posted without her consent on her social media.
The questionable picture had also come under fire for alleged photoshopping. Legal action was threatened against those who continued to share the flop photo.