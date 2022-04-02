Khloé Kardashian Responds To Comments About Her Alleged Butt Implants Calling The Claims 'Silly'

This isn't the first time the reality star had to clap back at comments. Earlier this week users were commenting why Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were at Vanity Fair's red-carpet Oscars after party with Khloé nowhere to be seen.

The comment on Kim's post of the event read, "Wait so Khloé was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?" They continued to claim that Khole is "the only Kardashian" to never attend the Met Gala. The KUWTK star told the commenter to back it up replying with, "I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts." She continued pointing out, "Both your comments are untrue babe."