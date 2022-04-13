Busted! Khloé Kardashian Owns Up To Photoshopping Daughter True Into Disneyland Pics
Oops, moment. Khloé Kardashian copped to Photoshopping her daughter, True Thompson, into older Disneyland pics after fans pieced the clues together.
A fan account — Kardashian Social — spotlighted the faux pas in an Instagram post. Several people were under the impression that True had been previously added into the Disney snaps to make it look like she was there.
True, 4, looked perfectly placed in the throwback pics with Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West. The visit took place in October 2021, when Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, were actually there wearing the same outfits.
"Khloé said today is True's first time at Disneyland… the Disney photoshop conspiracy theory is back. I'm sure they had a good reason for having to cover up Stormi in the photos. I just think it's interesting and funny," read the caption on Tuesday.
The Good American founder admitted to Photoshopping her daughter into the throwback pictures after she accidentally shared that True's first time going to the amusement park was this week to celebrate her birthday.
"The people have questions @KimKardashian @khloekardashian," one fan tweeted on Tuesday, citing the fan account and Photoshopping rumors after noticing some differences in the portraits.
"Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways," Khloé replied with laughing emoji. "Let's focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days," she added while plugging her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians, premiering on April 14.
"I knowwww Kim is eating you up in the chat rn," one fan reacted. "Why did Kim HAVE to post the pics?? Could have just not posted them then don't have to worry about any of this lol just a thought," another tweeted.
Just last week, Khloé shut down the parenting police who criticized her for holding True too much while out and about.
"I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore," the Revenge Body star tweeted on April 8. "When there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things … I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here."