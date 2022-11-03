Netflix CEO & Wife Nicole Avant Back Rick Caruso For L.A. Mayor After Her 91-Year-Old Mother Was Killed In A Home Invasion
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, have publicly backed Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor after her mother was killed in a home invasion late last year, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"This is like a breaking point," Avant, a former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas under Barack Obama, said amid a surge in crime in the city.
RadarOnline.com has learned a new survey conducted by the Major Cities Chiefs Association revealed homicides and robberies up in L.A. since last year.
"Who is in charge here? How is this happening? It's the drug addicts in front of people's houses, it's people naked in the street — there's so much chaos, and Rick is the opposite of that, and we just need to reel things in and do things in a different way," Avant told Bari Weiss' Substack, Common Sense.
Avant said that she found it "insulting" that people told her she had an obligation to support Caruso's rival, Karen Bass, just because they are both Black women.
"I don't ever vote on race or gender," Avant said. "I'm a free thinker. People told me not to support Barack Obama and to support Hillary Clinton for the same reason, because she's a woman. You can't win."
Earlier this week, news broke that Obama endorsed Bass for mayor, saying she would deliver results because she "has always been on the right side of the issues we care so deeply about."
Caruso was a well-known Republican for years, but switched his registration to "decline to state" in 2011. This January, he switched to Democrat, just in time to run for mayor.
Avant said she believes Caruso is more than capable of the job, joining the likes of other celebs who support him including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, and Snoop Dogg.
As the crime rates surge, many have recalled how Avant's own mother was tragically shot dead in her own Beverly Hills home in December 2021.
That terrifying night, a robber shot Avant's 91-year-old mother in the back and killed her. Court records said he was later laughing and bragging about it.
Sarandos and Avant both shared their concerns about L.A. to their colleagues in a letter.
It read in part, "If you are tired of the inhumane way the homeless population lives in this city, the filth that goes uncleaned, the corruption in City Hall, shrinking law enforcement, and ris[ing] crime, and now, the threat of even higher taxes … vote for Rick Caruso."