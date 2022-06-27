'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Sparks Debate After Sharing Anti-Abortion Stance, Opposition To Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

When co-host Sara Haines asked, "Even [in the instance of] incest or rape?" Hostin stood by her views and doubled down. She added, "No, I don't … That's considered very radical for many people, and it's because I'm Catholic and that's my faith."

The change now allows for states to decide their own laws on abortions. As Radar previously reported, some states had trigger laws in place that immediately put a ban.

Hostin went on to discuss the Supreme Court justices, noting there are six Catholics on the bench. "And there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith," she continued.

While she agreed with conservative Justice Alito's views on "the sanctity of life," the "fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible," Hostin added.