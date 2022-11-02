REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health.
According to the leaked emails, which were first obtained by the Sun on Tuesday, both Putin and the Kremlin have actively denied and covered up the leader’s diagnosis.
“I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing,” the alleged Kremlin insider spilled. “This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden.”
“Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with,” the Russian intelligence source continued. “It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects – including memory lapses.”
“In his close circle, there are rumors that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer,” one leaked email added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s faltering health has been a subject of major concern ever since the Russian strongman invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Following the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine, numerous reports came to light suggesting Putin was suffering from everything from Parkinson’s disease to blood, pancreatic, thyroid and colon cancer to even dementia.
In late October, as Putin was visiting a boot camp in the Ryazan region of Russia, footage from the visit showed the leader with what appeared to be intravenous track marks on the back of his right hand - suggesting he underwent some form of medical treatment.
Days later Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, claimed Putin was employing at least three body doubles to stand in for him as he secretly battles his health woes behind the scenes.
"We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don't know,” Budanov recently said. "They all had plastic surgery to look alike.”
"The one thing that gives them away is their height. It's visible in videos and pictures,” he continued. “Also gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person."
Other officials have claimed Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive” due to a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer.”