President Joe Biden Falsely Claims, Once Again, That His Late Son Beau Passed Away In Iraq
President Joe Biden once again erroneously claimed his late son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq despite the fact Beau passed away in Maryland years after returning from his deployment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 79-year-old president’s blunder, which marked the latest of many gaffes over the course of the last few weeks, took place in Florida on Tuesday as Biden was discussing inflation, Social Security and Medicare.
But not only did the struggling commander in chief falsely claim his late son died in Iraq, he also confused the nation of Iraq with that of Ukraine.
“They talk about inflation…inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia’s doing…excuse me, the war in Ukraine,” the president said. “I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died.”
Minutes later, while discussing the soaring prices of prescription drugs, the president contradicted his claim and correctly stated the true cause of Beau’s tragic passing in 2015.
“My son, who died of stage 4 glioblastoma, the cost of those drugs was enormous,” President Biden acknowledged.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden made the same false claim that Beau died in Iraq while giving a speech in Colorado in mid-October.
“Just imagine — I mean it sincerely, I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq — imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice, genuine sacrifice they all made,” Biden said on October 12.
While President Biden has repeatedly claimed his son “lost his life in Iraq,” Beau actually passed away from brain cancer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on May 30, 2015. He was 46.
Beau’s passing came roughly six years after he returned from a year-long deployment to Iraq in September 2009 – although the president suggested his son’s cancer developed as a result of exposure to toxic burn pits while deployed in the Middle East.
“In my view, I can’t prove it yet, he came back with stage 4 glioblastoma,” Biden said in 2019 while campaigning for president. “Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die.”
Tuesday’s blunder was also not the first time the 79-year-old president confused the nations of Iraq and Ukraine.
In March, while giving his first State of the Union address, Biden once again confused Iraq and Ukraine while discussing Russia’s invasion of the embattled and war-torn nation.
“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden mistakenly said at the time.