'He Was Bitter': Billy Ray Cyrus' Career Comeback, Not Younger Woman, Forced Tish To File For Divorce
Bitter Billy Ray Cyrus' sour grapes over his stalled singing career destroyed the country hunk's rocky marriage to his wife Tish and wrecked his relationship with his pop superstar daughter Miley, not his rumored fiancée Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tish, 55, filed divorce papers to end her 28-year marriage to Billy Ray, 61, in April for the second time. The country singer filed for divorce, too, in 2010 but later withdrew the papers. Those close to the duo swear there is no chance for the exes to kiss and make up again.
"Tish first tiled on her own in 2013, but Billy begged her to stay, knowing a split would keep him away from his best chance for a sustained comeback — Miley," a source squealed at the time.
Billy Ray exploded onto the music scene in 1992 with his crossover hit Achy Break Heart. Then his career languished until 2019 when Old Town Road, his duet with rapper Lil Nas X, topped the charts. However, his brief resurgence was the beginning of the end, according to a pal.
In February 2020, Billy Ray left the family in Los Angeles and hightailed it back to Nashville.
"Then the pandemic hit and Billy Ray's plans for a big concert tour crashed, and he was bitter about it," confided the friend. That, not another woman, was the final straw for Tish, who believed her ambitious hubby cared more about a career comeback than his family, snitched the spy.
Fast-forward five months after Miley's mom filed for divorce and Billy Ray is already linked to Firerose, with the two dropping hits that wedding bells might be in their future.
Last month, Tish's soon-to-be ex posted a series of coupled-up photos with his new blonde bombshell, who was wearing what looked like an engagement ring on that finger.
While the two have stayed quiet on the engagement speculation, Billy Ray teased their upcoming collaboration, Time, leading some to believe the diamond ring is all a rouse for his wannabe comeback.